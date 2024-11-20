CollisionWeek

NABC Elects Board Members

At the 2024 NABC Annual Meeting, the National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, NABC welcomed three new members to its board.

The newly elected board members include:

  • Ryan Downs, Chief Strategy Officer, Crash Champions
  • Steve Fardelos, Regional Sales Manager, Saint Gobain
  • April Lausch, Collision Center Manager, Faulker Collision of Lancaster

Board members Scott Sampley, Gene Lopez, Jennifer Hubbard and Don Porter were re-elected to their positions on the board.

The NABC Executive Committee includes:

  • Tom Wolf — Chairman
  • Shirin Hezar – Vice-Chair of Industry
