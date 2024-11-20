NABC Elects Board Members

At the 2024 NABC Annual Meeting, the National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, NABC welcomed three new members to its board.

The newly elected board members include:

Ryan Downs, Chief Strategy Officer, Crash Champions

Steve Fardelos, Regional Sales Manager, Saint Gobain

April Lausch, Collision Center Manager, Faulker Collision of Lancaster

Board members Scott Sampley, Gene Lopez, Jennifer Hubbard and Don Porter were re-elected to their positions on the board.

The NABC Executive Committee includes: