NABC Elects Board Members

At the 2024 NABC Annual Meeting, the National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, NABC welcomed three new members to its board.
The newly elected board members include:
- Ryan Downs, Chief Strategy Officer, Crash Champions
- Steve Fardelos, Regional Sales Manager, Saint Gobain
- April Lausch, Collision Center Manager, Faulker Collision of Lancaster
Board members Scott Sampley, Gene Lopez, Jennifer Hubbard and Don Porter were re-elected to their positions on the board.
The NABC Executive Committee includes:
- Tom Wolf — Chairman
- Shirin Hezar – Vice-Chair of Industry
