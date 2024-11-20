Hanging Rock Acquires Car-O-Liner Southwest

Generational Capital Markets (GCM), the mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, announced the sale of Car-O-Liner Southwest to Hanging Rock. The acquisition closed March 7, 2024.

Located in Rowlett, Texas, Car-O-Liner Southwest, established in 1993 by Tim Curran, is a distributor of collision repair equipment, serving thousands of customers across the southwestern United States. The company boasts an award-winning team of sales consultants and technicians, specializing in sales consultation, shop design, equipment service, and certified training, ensuring that customers receive expert support and solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Hanging Rock was formed by Nick Feinman and Jim