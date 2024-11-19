Wren’s Collision Group Acquires a New Repair Facility in Georgia

Wren’s Collision Group announced the acquisition of Keziah’s Collision in Canton, Ga. marking its 16th location with 14 in Georgia and 2 in Florida.

James Wren, owner of Wren’s Collision Group, expressed his excitement, “We are honored to continue our expansion with the addition of this family-owned and operated center. It perfectly aligns with our values. We are excited to continue the tradition of excellence Danny Keziah and his team have created. As we continue our strategic growth, I am grateful for our customers, partners, vendors, and our talented teammates. This is what makes our expansion plans come together. We