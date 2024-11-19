CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Wren’s Collision Group Acquires a New Repair Facility in Georgia

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires a New Repair Facility in Georgia

By Leave a Comment

Wren’s Collision Group announced the acquisition of Keziah’s Collision in Canton, Ga. marking its 16th location with 14 in Georgia and 2 in Florida.

James Wren, owner of Wren’s Collision Group, expressed his excitement, “We are honored to continue our expansion with the addition of this family-owned and operated center. It perfectly aligns with our values. We are excited to continue the tradition of excellence Danny Keziah and his team have created. As we continue our strategic growth, I am grateful for our customers, partners, vendors, and our talented teammates. This is what makes our expansion plans come together. We

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey