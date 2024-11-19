Maaco Daytona Beach Celebrates Grand Opening with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Longtime automotive enthusiasts Richard Ly and Johnny Sy, owners of the new Maaco location in Daytona Beach, Fla. hosted community members October 31 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new collision repair and automotive service center. Attendees were treated to light refreshments, a tour of the shop, and the opportunity to network with other local business owners.

Located at 511 W International Speedway Blvd, the 10,000 square foot facility offers a range of services, including automotive painting, light collision repair, and detailing.

With a background in automotive services and experience operating a Maaco in Savannah, Ga.,