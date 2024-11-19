Collision Repair Schools Receive Over $500,000 in Benchmark Grants

Collision Repair Education Foundation program will support more than 4,000 future repairers at 80 schools.

Collision repair organizations have continued their support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) Benchmark Grant program.

Thanks to the generosity multiple industry partners – both small and large – the Foundation announced that 80 collision repair schools will receive $536,000 in 2024 Benchmark Grant funding to financially support their efforts to educate the collision industry’s future workforce and ensure students graduate with the knowledge and skills to successfully fill the entry-level positions for which collision repair businesses so desperately need qualified help. Based on