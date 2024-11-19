Axalta Marks 10 Years as a Public Company by Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell

Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) and Rakesh Sachdev, chair of the board, yesterday commemorated 10 years as a publicly traded company by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Axalta’s senior leadership team and employees from the Philadelphia area also participated in this highly respected and time-honored tradition.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

“Ringing the bell at the NYSE is a fitting celebration for Axalta at this point in our history,” said Villavarayan. “The ONE Axalta team has changed the industry with purpose-driven innovation developed for our 100,000 unique and valued customers. We are breaking the boundaries of external color, efficient application and sustainable solutions while simultaneously growing the company, becoming leaner, and delivering record-setting financial results.”

Since the beginning of 2023, the company has increased its market capitalization by 48 percent and is progressing well against its 2026 A Plan financial targets introduced this year, as reported in third quarter earnings.