Vehicle Manufacturers Launch Consortium to Reduce Drunk Driving

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation will establish a new consortium dedicated to reducing drunk and impaired driving on U.S. roads – the cause of one-third of U.S. roadway fatalities every year.

In the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Congress directed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to establish a vehicle safety rule requiring the installation of “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology” in new passenger vehicles.

Drunk/impaired driving prevention technologies currently under development include: in-vehicle sensors and cameras, breath and touch-based alcohol detection systems, and driver warning and alert systems.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance