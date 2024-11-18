Providence Mutual Transferring Auto Policies to Plymouth Rock

Providence Mutual announced it has entered into an agreement to transfer its auto insurance business to Plymouth Rock Assurance. As part of the agreement, Plymouth Rock will provide auto insurance renewal offers to eligible Providence Mutual policyholders in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

As a personal lines insurance provider in the northeast, Plymouth Rock writes and manages more than $2 billion in auto, home and umbrella insurance premiums. Eligible Providence Mutual customers will receive a Plymouth Rock auto insurance offer prior to their policy’s nonrenewal date. It is expected that policies with renewal dates at the end of March 2025, or