CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Providence Mutual Transferring Auto Policies to Plymouth Rock

Providence Mutual Transferring Auto Policies to Plymouth Rock

By Leave a Comment

Providence Mutual announced it has entered into an agreement to transfer its auto insurance business to Plymouth Rock Assurance. As part of the agreement, Plymouth Rock will provide auto insurance renewal offers to eligible Providence Mutual policyholders in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Plymouth Rock Assurance logoAs a personal lines insurance provider in the northeast, Plymouth Rock writes and manages more than $2 billion in auto, home and umbrella insurance premiums. Eligible Providence Mutual customers will receive a Plymouth Rock auto insurance offer prior to their policy’s nonrenewal date. It is expected that policies with renewal dates at the end of March 2025, or

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey