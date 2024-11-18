Enterprise Mobility’s Cindy Reeves Joins Collision Industry Foundation Board

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the election of Cindy Reeves, Vice President, Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise Mobility to the CIF Board of Trustees.

The CIF provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

Reeves has a long history of philanthropic involvement, including volunteering for Cochlear Americas for the past 15 years and serving on several DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) committees at Enterprise Mobility.

“CIF is looking forward to