CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Celebrates Milestone

Classic Collision Celebrates Milestone

By Leave a Comment

New California location is 300th collision repair center.

Classic Collision, LLC announced it has opened its 300th collision repair center in Las Mesa, Calif. Classic operates repair facilities in 18 states.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“We are incredibly proud to reach yet another major milestone in our journey with the opening of our 300th location in La Mesa, CA! This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service and our continued commitment to expanding our presence nationwide while maintaining the highest standards in the collision repair industry. As we celebrate this remarkable growth, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey