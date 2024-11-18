Classic Collision Celebrates Milestone

New California location is 300th collision repair center.

Classic Collision, LLC announced it has opened its 300th collision repair center in Las Mesa, Calif. Classic operates repair facilities in 18 states.

“We are incredibly proud to reach yet another major milestone in our journey with the opening of our 300th location in La Mesa, CA! This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service and our continued commitment to expanding our presence nationwide while maintaining the highest standards in the collision repair industry. As we celebrate this remarkable growth, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal