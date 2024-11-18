AASP/NJ Announces Northeast Trade Show March 14-16

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the return of its flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, scheduled for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

NORTHEAST has provided automotive professionals with an unparalleled experience for 48 years. The show provides longtime returning attendees and first-timers alike with three days of cutting-edge technology, information, products and equipment, networking and education, all under one roof. This year’s educational program will include industry-leading experts sharing insights on current trends and strategies for overcoming the latest challenges.

Participants can look forward to engaging with over