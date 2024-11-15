Progressive’s 12th Annual Keys to Progress Program Donates Nearly 100 Vehicles to Military Families

Progressive Insurance announced its 12th annual Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway event, that took place yesterday, provided 96 veterans with the keys to vehicles that offer dependable transportation, enabling them to get back on the road and progress forward in their lives. Since its launch in 2013, the Keys to Progress program has donated more than 1,100 vehicles to veterans and their families.

“Our Keys to Progress initiative is a wonderful example of Progressive’s purpose to help people move forward and live fully,” said Tricia Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Progressive. “We’re proud to be celebrating our 12th