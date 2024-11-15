NHTSA Fines Ford $165 Million for Failing to Comply with Recall Requirements

In addition to the second largest civil penalty in the agency’s history, regulator announces consent order with Ford Motor Company.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a consent order with Ford Motor Company for failing to comply with federal recall requirements. The consent order includes a civil penalty of $165 million, the second-largest civil penalty in NHTSA’s history.
This action follows an investigation that found the company failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner and failed to provide accurate and complete recall information as required by the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety
