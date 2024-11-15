Eric Wilbert Becomes President of Automotive Recyclers Association

Eric Wilbert of Wilbert’s Premium Auto Parts in Rochester, N.Y. was recently welcomed as the new President of the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA). Wilbert was formally confirmed as President on October 24, during the Association’s 81st Annual Convention and Exposition held in Reno, Nev. Wilbert brings decades of experience in the industry and has served on ARA’s Executive Committee since 2021.

“The ARA has been advocating on behalf of the professional automotive recycler for over 80 years, it is my privilege to be a part of the Executive Committee and continue this legacy,” said Wilbert in his first remarks as