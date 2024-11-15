CollisionWeek

Auto Insurance Shopping Increased 19% Year over Year in the Third Quarter

The third quarter of 2024 saw a big spike in shopping for both auto and property insurance, according to a report by TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Auto insurance was up 19%, while property insurance shopping rose 16%, compared to the same time in 2023.

Auto insurance shopping increased across generations, though, not equally. Baby Boomers shopped the most by far, at 34%. Younger generations followed, with Gen Z (23%), Gen X (18%) and Millennials (8%) also looking for lower rates. Property insurance shopping was up among homeowners and renters alike.

These and other important findings are included in the 2025 Personal

