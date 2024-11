Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Four Repair Facilities

Acquisitions continue expansion in Kentucky, Florida, and Oklahoma.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of four collision repair facilities. The newly acquired facilities include: Renfro’s Collision in Berea, Ky.; A&E Auto Body in Eagle Lake, Fla.; Bay Body Shop in Panama City, Fla. and Manuel Collision Center in Ada, Okla. These new additions enhance Joe Hudson’s footprint in critical markets across Kentucky, Florida, and Oklahoma, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing high-quality collision repair services while expanding its operations in established regions with strong growth potential.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has over 240 locations throughout the South and surrounding