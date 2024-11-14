Crash Champions Team Members Present $50,000 to Susan G. Komen

As a capstone to its annual Champions For a Cause campaign, the Crash Champions Collision Repair Team recently presented a $50,000 donation to Susan G. Komen.

Crash Champions team members across the country made proceeds possible by rallying together to raise funds through special-edition pink polos and T-shirts. Crash Champions was also an active Susan G. Komen national team supporter by fundraising for and participating in 13 Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK WALK events from coast-to-coast.

“Susan G. Komen would like to thank Crash Champions for their incredible support and dedication,” said Jaclyn Groves, Executive Director, Susan