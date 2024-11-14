Blake Kidwell Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Collision Auto Parts

Collision Auto Parts announced the appointment of Blake Kidwell as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Kidwell will lead the company’s sales and customer development strategies.

“We are excited to welcome Blake Kidwell to Collision Auto Parts as our Chief Commercial Officer,” said Raymond Tsai, CEO of Collision Auto Parts. “Blake brings extensive industry experience and a strategic vision that will be invaluable as we continue our growth. His track record of driving commercial success aligns perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to the