asTech Announces adasThink Integration with CCC

Repairify announced a new integration between its ADAS-focused platform, adasThink, and CCC ONE, the estimating and repair management software from CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC). This collaboration aims to provide collision repair shops with seamless access to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) insights, helping to enhance repair precision, increase efficiency and reduce cycle times.

The integration allows users with the CCC Diagnostics Workflow product to access adasThink’s in-depth ADAS identification capabilities directly within the CCC platform, making it easier for technicians to identify ADAS systems present on a vehicle and understand the necessary recalibration requirements.

“We are pleased to partner

