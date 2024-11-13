ASA Board Chairman Scott Benavidez and Incoming Chair Dan Stander provided insight on the causes behind the rising costs of collision repairs in a November 7 article in the Wall Street Journal. Benavidez, owner of Mr. B’s Paint and Body Shop in Albuquerque, N.M. and Stander, owner of FIX Auto Highlands Ranch in Littleton, Colo., much of the increased cost to an increase in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These technologies have saved many lives, but they only function properly if their delicate sensors are properly calibrated. Calibrating ADAS requires highly skilled repair technicians to perform time intensive work. The
Wall Street Journal Article on Rising Cost of Collision Repair Features ASA Leaders
