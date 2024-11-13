CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safeco Insurance Announces Book Transfer Agreement for Main Street America Personal Lines Business

Safeco Insurance Announces Book Transfer Agreement for Main Street America Personal Lines Business

By Leave a Comment

Agreement includes seven lines of business, including auto, in 22 states.

Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual company, has entered into a book transfer agreement with Main Street America Insurance, a well-established property and casualty carrier currently offering commercial and farm and ranch products as well as fidelity and surety bonds nationwide.

In 2018, Main Street America merged with American Family Insurance, the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group and seventh largest Farm owner’s carrier, becoming the group’s channel to distribute products through independent agents.

The eligible renewal book covered by the agreement represents auto, home, renters, condo, umbrella, landlord, motorcycle, RV,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey