Safeco Insurance Announces Book Transfer Agreement for Main Street America Personal Lines Business

Agreement includes seven lines of business, including auto, in 22 states.

Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual company, has entered into a book transfer agreement with Main Street America Insurance, a well-established property and casualty carrier currently offering commercial and farm and ranch products as well as fidelity and surety bonds nationwide.

In 2018, Main Street America merged with American Family Insurance, the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group and seventh largest Farm owner’s carrier, becoming the group’s channel to distribute products through independent agents.

The eligible renewal book covered by the agreement represents auto, home, renters, condo, umbrella, landlord, motorcycle, RV,