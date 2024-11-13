Rodolfo Ramirez Named VP Automotive Refinish at PPG Effective January 1

Tom Maziarz, current VP, will move to traffic solutions business effective December 1.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced Rodolfo Ramirez, currently PPG vice president, packaging coatings, will become PPG vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, effective January 1. Ramirez will report to Chancey Hagerty, PPG senior vice president, automotive refinish.

Tom Maziarz, currently PPG vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, will become PPG vice president, traffic solutions, effective December 1. He will report to Amy Ericson, PPG senior vice president, protective and marine coatings. Maziarz will replace Ed Baiden, who currently leads PPG’s traffic solutions business and has announced that he will pursue opportunities outside of PPG.

Ramirez joined PPG in 2003 in the automotive OEM business as a technical service supervisor in Mexico. In 2010, he transferred to PPG’s packaging coatings business unit as director for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. In 2015, he moved to Pittsburgh to join the industrial coatings business to oversee sales and strategic segments for North America and Mexico, global accounts and business development. Prior to his current role, he served as the general manager of PPG’s global coatings services.

Maziarz joined PPG’s architectural coatings business in 1993 as a sales representative and served in a variety of sales and leadership roles within the business. He was named vice president of stores and dealers in 2013. Maziarz joined PPG’s automotive refinish coatings business in 2017, leading sales and marketing for the collision business in the U.S. and Canada, and he assumed his current role as vice president, Americas, in 2020.