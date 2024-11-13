LKQ Corporation Refinish Division Announced FinishMaster by LKQ Private-Label Line

LKQ Corporation’s Refinish Division announced its new private-label line, FinishMaster by LKQ, that brings together the strengths of Keystone Platinum Refinish and FinishMaster Smart products. FinishMaster by LKQ merges the best features from both lines into a new private label brand with over 650 SKUs to the over 40,000 customers within North America that LKQ Refinish services.

“We partner with top vendors to ensure our products meet high-quality standards and provide innovative solutions for your success. Each partner is selected for their commitment to quality and sustainability. With LKQ Refinish, you have a dedicated partner to help you thrive in a competitive industry, delivering the performance you need for your collision refinishing projects. We’re with you every step of the way!” said Sarah Collins, Director of Product Management.

“To successfully develop your own brand in any industry, it’s crucial to meet customer expectations for top product performance and quality at great prices. With years of experience from both LKQ and FinishMaster, we have established ourselves as a trusted provider of high-quality, cost-effective refinish products across North America. FinishMaster by LKQ continues this legacy, offering a comprehensive range of high-performance products designed specifically for collision centers, ensuring our customers receive exceptional value without compromising on quality,” said Ed Pietrzak, Vice President of Specialty Sales.