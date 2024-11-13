CollisionWeek

Jerry’s Abra Auto Body and Glass of Mankato Donates $3,800 to Alzheimer’s Association

Jerry’s Abra Auto Body and Glass, owned by the Kottschade family, has been partnering with the Mankato Moondogs, a summer collegiate baseball team, has partnered with Jerry’s Abra Auto Body and Glass each season since 2017, with the business donating $100 to the Alzheimer’s Association for every home run the team hits. With 38 home runs this summer, Jerry’s Abra donated a total of $3,800 to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is dedicated to advancing global research, promoting early detection, reducing risks, and improving care for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“We are incredibly proud

