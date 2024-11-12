Women’s Industry Network Opens 2025 Most Influential Women Nominations

Submissions for the awards are open through January 5.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that nominations for its Most Influential Women (MIW) awards have officially opened. Considered one of the collision repair industry’s highest honors, nominations will be accepted through January 5, 2025.

The nomination form is available online.

The Class of 2025 MIW recipients will be recognized in person at the annual WIN Conference May 5-7 in Orlando, Fla. Nominations are open to all women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcome.

Honorees have held positions in every facet