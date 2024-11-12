Marya Salim Named Head of Marketing for AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings North America

AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) announced that Marya Salim has joined the company as Regional Marketing Director for its North America Automotive & Specialty Coatings (ASC) business unit, reporting to John Griffin, North America Regional Director, and Commercial Director of ASC.

In her new role, Marya is responsible for all marketing activities for AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinish, Commercial Vehicle, Automotive and Sign businesses. This includes strategy development and deployment, market analysis, pricing, branding, advertising, promotions, and trade shows. She is also a member of the ASC Americas Management team.

“Marya brings extensive experience developing strategy, growth plans and brand positioning to AkzoNobel,” says Griffin. “She will help lead our business to continued success.”

Marya has an MBA and over 18 years of global marketing experience with multi-national companies, such as British American Tobacco and Jacobs Douwe Egberts, covering multiple regions such as Europe, Asia and Latin America.