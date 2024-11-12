CollisionWeek

GCIA Donates $2500 to Collision Industry Foundation

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) presented a $2,500 check to the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev. This donation reflects the GCIA’s commitment to supporting the collision repair community and assisting industry professionals in need.

CIF Vice President Casey Steffen (L) accepts the GCIA donation from Roger Wright of Vector Squared.

The funds will aid CIF in its mission to provide crucial support during challenging times, highlighting the importance of solidarity within the automotive sector. The GCIA’s contribution exemplifies how collaboration can strengthen the industry.

 

 

