CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Expands into Southern California

Classic Collision Expands into Southern California

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Carrillo’s Auto Body with locations in La Mesa and San Diego, Calif.

Classic Collision Inc. logoFor 40 years, Carrillo’s Auto Body has been a cornerstone in the heart of Normal Heights on Adams Avenue, with a second location in La Mesa

“We have stood by our commitment to quality and outstanding customer service and have complete faith in Classic Collision upholding our high standards as we join their forces,” stated Tony Carrillo, former owner of Carrillo’s Auto Body.

“Carrillo’s Auto Body has been a high-performing family-owned business servicing San Diego and surrounding counties for years. We

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey