Classic Collision Expands into Southern California

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Carrillo’s Auto Body with locations in La Mesa and San Diego, Calif.

For 40 years, Carrillo’s Auto Body has been a cornerstone in the heart of Normal Heights on Adams Avenue, with a second location in La Mesa

“We have stood by our commitment to quality and outstanding customer service and have complete faith in Classic Collision upholding our high standards as we join their forces,” stated Tony Carrillo, former owner of Carrillo’s Auto Body.

“Carrillo’s Auto Body has been a high-performing family-owned business servicing San Diego and surrounding counties for years. We