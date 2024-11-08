Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Declined in October

More upward pressure on total loss rates as Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index declined both month-over-month and year-over-year.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, were lower in October compared to September and October 2023. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) fell to 202.8, a decline of 3.2% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index reduced the change for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values declined at a higher rate. The non-adjusted price in October decreased by 1.9% compared to September, moving the unadjusted average price down 3.7% year over year.
Declining
