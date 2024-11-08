CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Vince Edivan Assumed Role of Executive Director at the Automotive Recyclers Association

Vince Edivan Assumed Role of Executive Director at the Automotive Recyclers Association

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Recyclers Association announced that Vince Edivan has assumed the role of Executive Director for the Association, taking the helm at ARA’s recent 81st Annual Convention and Exposition in Reno, Nev.  The move follows a year-long period of transition during which Executive Director responsibilities were passed to Edivan from professional automotive recycler and ARA Past President, Sandy Blalock. Blalock was hired as ARA Executive Director in 2018 and continues to manage several automotive recycling organizations at the state level.

Vince Edivan has assumed the role of Executive Director for the Association.

“I am deeply honored to accept the role

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey