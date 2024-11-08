Vince Edivan Assumed Role of Executive Director at the Automotive Recyclers Association

The Automotive Recyclers Association announced that Vince Edivan has assumed the role of Executive Director for the Association, taking the helm at ARA’s recent 81st Annual Convention and Exposition in Reno, Nev. The move follows a year-long period of transition during which Executive Director responsibilities were passed to Edivan from professional automotive recycler and ARA Past President, Sandy Blalock. Blalock was hired as ARA Executive Director in 2018 and continues to manage several automotive recycling organizations at the state level.

“I am deeply honored to accept the role