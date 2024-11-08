CollisionWeek

Stellantis Announces 1 Million Used Auto Parts Available in U.S. as SUSTAINera Parts Solutions Expand

Stellantis circular economy activities under the SUSTAINera label are expanding in North America through all 4Rs at the base of its strategy: Remanufacturing, Reuse, Repair, Recycle. SUSTAINera was launched in North America in 2023.

Alison Jones, senior vice president global circular economy – Stellantis, presented the vehicle manufacturer’s circular economy achievements, operations and vision in a keynote speech at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), in Las Vegas, Nev.

The growth in North America is driven by the opportunity SUSTAINera offers due to an increased interest in responsible practices by customers in the automotive sector. More specifically, according to GIPA

