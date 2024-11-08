Healthcare and Technology Executive Neil de Crescenzo Joins CCC Board

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced the appointment of Neil de Crescenzo to its Board of Directors. Mr. de Crescenzo brings decades of expertise in the healthcare and technology sectors and proven success in deploying technology at scale across industries. His addition strengthens CCC’s commitment to bolstering its market position and driving long-term value for all stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Neil to our Board as an independent director,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman and CEO of CCC. “Neil has an exceptional track record in creating material value through the delivery of technology in markets critical to CCC’s growth strategy. He brings valuable insights that align with CCC’s mission to deliver intelligent solutions that empower our customers to operate at the speed of change in an ever-evolving industry. His perspective will enhance our ability to serve clients, expand into new markets, and fuel our next phase of growth.”

Mr. de Crescenzo has been a CEO and senior executive leading some of the largest and most impactful organizations in the global healthcare information technology industry. Most recently and up until October 2023, Mr. de Crescenzo was CEO of Optum Insight, a division of UnitedHealth Group with $18.5 billion in revenue.

Prior to Optum’s acquisition of Change Healthcare, Mr. de Crescenzo served as Change Healthcare’s CEO, where he nearly quadrupled the company’s financial performance and led the company through its NASDAQ IPO in 2019.

Previously, Mr. de Crescenzo held senior roles at Oracle, where he led global teams across life sciences and healthcare, and at IBM, where he drove double-digit growth in healthcare consulting.

“I’m honored to join CCC’s journey at such a pivotal time,” said de Crescenzo. “Githesh and the CCC team have built a tremendous business with exciting prospects for growth and transformation, and a long history of driving meaningful impact for clients and stakeholders.”