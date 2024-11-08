3M and BASF Coatings Partner to Define Sustainable Collision Repair Practices

3M and BASF’s Coatings division announced a collaboration to co-develop and deliver new standard operating procedures (SOPs) and training content to the collision repair industry. The new SOPs will be tailored to help body shops achieve greater sustainability and productivity within the automotive refinish process.

In the video embedded below from I-CAR, 3M and BASF Coatings highlighted what is coming with their co-developed SOPs on the SEMA Show Collision Repair and Refinish Stage on November 6. The SOPs and training content are set to be introduced through early in the first quarter of 2025.

As sustainability becomes increasingly important within