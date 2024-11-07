Tom Murray Named President of BBB Industries Collision Business Unit

BBB Industries, LLC (BBB) announced that Tom Murray, previously Chief Financial Officer for its Collision business unit, has been promoted to President, Collision, effective immediately. This promotion supports BBB’s continued growth and recent momentum in the collision repair market.

Murray joined BBB in 2020 and has since played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and enhancing operational efficiencies across the organization. With his extensive experience and clear vision, Tom is well-equipped to lead the Collision team into its next chapter.

Duncan Gillis, BBB’s CEO, commented: “Tom’s leadership and expertise have already made an impact on our organization. I’m confident