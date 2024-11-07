PPG Automated Mixing System Used by Body Shops in All 50 U.S. States

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system has been sold to body shops in all 50 U.S. states. This month, PPG will complete installations at Central Paint and Body in Casper, Wyo., and at Morrow Collision Center in Lincoln, Neb. PPG plans to mark this achievement with a special event at Morrow Collision Center later this year.

“Reaching this milestone reflects the PPG MoonWalk system’s impact on the industry,” said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, Automotive Refinish. “Digital innovation like this supports the next generation of painters and sets a new standard in the industry.”

The PPG MoonWalk system, first introduced in 2019, has transformed body shop operations by improving paint mixing accuracy and reducing waste, with customers reporting a boost in productivity by more than 10%. PPG has installed the automated paint mixing system in more than 2,300 body shops worldwide.

“The PPG MoonWalk system will transform how our technicians work and allow us to serve our customers more efficiently,” said Dan Morrow, president and owner of Morrow Collision Center. “With its precise color matching and waste reduction features, it will become an integral part of our operation.”

“We will increase our body shop’s performance with the PPG MoonWalk system,” said Tim Garner, co-owner of Central Paint and Body. “This technology will help us deliver even better quality and efficiency for our customers.”