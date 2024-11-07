Florida Auto Body Association Affiliates with SCRS

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced the Florida Auto Body Association (FABA) as its newest Affiliate Association.

Serving the entire state of Florida, the mission of FABA is to advance the automotive repair industry through comprehensive education, innovative training programs, and proactive legislative initiatives.

“There was an interest from some shop owners about starting up about a year ago,” shared Ementi Coary, FABA Executive Director. “They had approached me, but I was still in the process of getting the Oklahoma Auto Body Association (OKABA) up and running. Once OKABA was doing well enough, it opened the door to