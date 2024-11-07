Colours Acquires 4-Location PBE Distributor in Maine

Colours Inc. announced the acquisition of Auto Paint Supply with locations in York, Portland, Augusta and Bangor, Maine.

BJ and Brenda Lyons have established a solid reputation for treating their customers and employees like family. Since its founding in 1960, Auto Paint Supply has been recognized as a leading PPG Platinum Distributor specializing in collision, commercial, and industrial products. BJ, along with the rest of the APS TEAM will remain on and continue to uphold this commitment of excellence and care.