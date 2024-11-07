I-CAR Presents Annual Industry Achievement Awards

Recipients named for the Jeff Silver Award for Platinum Individuals and the Russ Verona Award for Gold Class shops.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) celebrated the recipients of its annual technician and repair facility of the year awards during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at SEMA in Las Vegas. This annual event honors individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to advancing the collision repair industry. The Jeff Silver and Russ Verona Awards specifically recognize one individual and one collision repair facility that have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to technical education and professionalism, aligning