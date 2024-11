Quality Collision Group Partners with DEKRA North America to Enhance Efficiency with QCARE Platform

DEKRA North America, the testing, inspection, and certification provider, has partnered with Quality Collision Group (QCG to integrate DEKRA’s Quality Compliance and Risk Evaluation (QCARE) platform. This collaboration aims to streamline QCG’s management of OE certifications, assets, and M&A activities. Additionally, QCARE simplifies the tracking of technician training across brands, including I-CAR programs.

The QCARE platform centralizes key business functions like training, equipment oversight, certification compliance, and acquisition management, reducing dependency on manual processes. By providing an intuitive, all-in-one ecosystem, QCARE fosters collaboration and operational streamlining across the collision sector.

“DEKRA has made significant investments to develop this cutting-edge solution,