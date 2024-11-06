CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Partners with Protech to Streamline Calibration Detection

Mitchell Partners with Protech to Streamline Calibration Detection

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell and Protech Automotive Solutions, the national provider of ADAS diagnostic scanning and calibration services, announced that they have signed an agreement to integrate Protech’s ADAS ID3 solution with Mitchell’s Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and Predictive ADAS functionality. This will allow repairers to access a comprehensive, AI-generated report of manufacturer-recommended calibrations in Mitchell Connect based on information specific to each automobile, estimate, diagnostic trouble code and OEM guideline.

Today, there is at least one ADAS feature on nearly every new vehicle. This has made it increasingly critical for collision repairers to identify the ADAS components on automobiles and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey