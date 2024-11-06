Mitchell Partners with Protech to Streamline Calibration Detection

Mitchell and Protech Automotive Solutions, the national provider of ADAS diagnostic scanning and calibration services, announced that they have signed an agreement to integrate Protech’s ADAS ID3 solution with Mitchell’s Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and Predictive ADAS functionality. This will allow repairers to access a comprehensive, AI-generated report of manufacturer-recommended calibrations in Mitchell Connect based on information specific to each automobile, estimate, diagnostic trouble code and OEM guideline.

Today, there is at least one ADAS feature on nearly every new vehicle. This has made it increasingly critical for collision repairers to identify the ADAS components on automobiles and