Collision Repair Industry Production Up in September Compared to 2023

Production in September remains up year-over-year but was down compared to the previous month for the fourth month in a row.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary September collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down compared to August but up from September 2023. Production in June, July and August were also down from the record levels achieved in May.

The production decline from the recent record high levels is expected given that, as CollisionWeek reported October 30, collision claims have