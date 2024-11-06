CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / I-CAR and Sagola Receive SEMA Collision Repair & Refinish New Product Awards

I-CAR and Sagola Receive SEMA Collision Repair & Refinish New Product Awards

By Leave a Comment

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced its Best New Products Award winners yesterday during the 2024 SEMA Show. The awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2025.

I-CAR was the winner in the Collision Repair & Refinish Product category for its I-CAR Academy. Launched earlier this year, the I-CAR Academy program is an entry-level collision repair curriculum, and the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program to educate and recognize new technicians and the schools and repair centers that train these new industry entrants. The program is available to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey