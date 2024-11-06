I-CAR and Sagola Receive SEMA Collision Repair & Refinish New Product Awards

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced its Best New Products Award winners yesterday during the 2024 SEMA Show. The awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2025.

I-CAR was the winner in the Collision Repair & Refinish Product category for its I-CAR Academy. Launched earlier this year, the I-CAR Academy program is an entry-level collision repair curriculum, and the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program to educate and recognize new technicians and the schools and repair centers that train these new industry entrants. The program is available to