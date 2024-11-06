CollisionWeek

AirPro Diagnostics and Revv Announce Partnership to Enhance ADAS Calibration and Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics and Revv, an innovator in automating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) research, announced a strategic partnership designed to streamline and enhance the process of ADAS calibration and diagnostics for collision repair centers across the United States.

AirPro Diagnostics logoThrough this collaboration, AirPro’s team will utilize a customized version of Revv’s platform on behalf of their customers to initiate near real-time ADAS calibration research. This streamlined approach offers body shops significant cost savings while creating opportunities to boost revenue. By simplifying complex processes, enhancing accuracy, and improving overall efficiency, the partnership between AirPro and Revv empowers shops to deliver high-quality repairs

