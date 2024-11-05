SEMA Show Opens Today

The 2024 SEMA Show opens in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) today, November 5, and runs through Thursday, November 8, in Las Vegas.

The SEMA Show features more than 2,400 exhibiting brands, including 580 first-time exhibitors. Attendees can explore more than 1,400 vehicles on display across 1.2 million sq. ft. of exhibit space, showcasing the latest innovations within 12 distinct communities.

More information on attending the show is available online.