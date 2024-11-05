Boyd Group Reports Sales of Over $752 Million in Third Quarter

While overall sales were up, same store sales declined in the quarter and year to date compared to last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) today announced sales during the third quarter ended September 30 increased by 2.0% to $752.3 million from $737.8 million in the same period last year. Same-store sales declined 3.5% compared to the third quarter last year and are down 1.8% year-to-date compared to last year excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates.

The third quarter of 2024 recognized one additional selling and production day when compared to the same period of 2023, which increased